€30m striker has chosen West Ham over Chelsea for transfer move

During this summer transfer window Chelsea have been the big movers and shakers again, and the British record capture of Moises Caicedo suggests they’re still a big draw for many players.

Romeo Lavia is expected to be announced once a medical has been completed successfully, and the additions of Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku, although the latter is injured at present, will complement the players that Mauricio Pochettino already had in situ.

There have also been a huge number of outgoings which has given the Blues squad a completely different look when compared to the end of the 2023/24 season.

Not everyone wants to go to Stamford Bridge, however.

In fact, Chelsea might have their noses put completely out of joint with the news that exciting €30m-rated striker, Elye Wahi, wants to move to the Blues London rivals, West Ham United.

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain, Eintracht Frankfurt and fellow Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, have all shown an interest in the 20-year-old Montpelier man, but his preference is to move to the Hammers.

With 19 goals in Ligue Un last season according to the outlet he clearly knows where the goal is, and David Moyes, having allowed Gianluca Scamacca to leave and considering the exit of Michail Antonio, could do worse than bring Wahi in.