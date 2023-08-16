Transfer news: Lavia to Chelsea here we go! Plus Olise latest, Man Utd deal falls through, and more

Hello and welcome to my latest transfer news column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full, ad-free version, plus more exclusive content from Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Romeo Lavia to Chelsea ‘here we go’ – and Michael Olise could be next

One more ‘here we go’ for Chelsea – Romeo Lavia’s move to Stamford Bridge is a done deal. It was completed during the night after a meeting between Chelsea and Southampton to discuss the final details, with the structure of the deal now agreed. It’s £53m guaranteed to Southampton plus £5m in add-ons.

Congratulations to Chelsea because they’re signing a fantastic talent, and of course congratulations to the player because it’s a big move, but also congratulations to Southampton – despite being in the Championship they’re doing very well with player sales. Despite their relegation, they’re making big money from sales and only letting their stars go for the right price.

Chelsea are also closing in on a deal for Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. They’ve triggered the release clause – there is still something to clarify with Crystal Palace in terms of the mechanism of the release clause, and then they will proceed with this signing. The player has already said yes to a long-term deal with Chelsea…

Why Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham is off

It’s going to be an important week for Manchester United, and at the moment the Harry Maguire deal with West Ham is off – it’s collapsed.

Let’s see if the story can change, or if other clubs can jump on this deal, but at the moment with West Ham it’s collapsed. There has been no agreement between Man United and Maguire on the pay-off, and no agreement between Maguire and West Ham on the salary, so now after days and days of waiting, there’s a chance Maguire will stay at Old Trafford as an important rotation player.

Let’s see now how this affects Benjamin Pavard. He told Bayern he won’t sign a new contract and he wants to join United, but it was linked to Maguire’s future as well…

In other news…

