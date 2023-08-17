Romeo Lavia could make his debut for Chelsea this weekend after passing a medical with the club following their £58million agreement with Southampton.

The highly-rated young Belgium international really impressed in the Premier League last season despite not quite doing enough to prevent Southampton from being relegated to the Championship.

Still, it now looks like Lavia is heading back to the top flight, with the Metro reporting that he’s passed his medical and could make his debut for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against West Ham this Sunday.

Lavia looks another exciting signing for Chelsea in what has been a busy window for the Blues, with other exciting young talents like Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson also moving to Stamford Bridge.

With N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both leaving Chelsea this summer, while Jorginho left in January, it makes sense that CFC were keen to strengthen with both Caicedo and Lavia in midfield.

Along with Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea now perhaps have the most exciting young midfield trio in world football.