Neymar’s unbelievable demands to sign for Al Hilal

The gold rush for players to the Saudi Pro League continues apace with more and more, including Neymar, seemingly desperate not to miss out on the reported vast riches available.

When Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr and professed his belief that the Saudi Pro League could become a top five league in good time, it’s likely to have raised more than a few eyebrows.

However, that statement is looking more likely to be coming true as players from all of the top European leagues have been persuaded to make the switch.

At present, according to Team Form, the Saudi Pro League is only the 68th best in the world, so they clearly have a very long way to go to be considered as one of the top five.

Unlike the Chinese Super League, however, this doesn’t appear to have the same ‘boom and bust’ feel as that did.

There is clearly incredible amounts of money that can be thrown at the league and it’s players with Neymar just the latest big name to make the move.

Al Hilal recently announced his hire after missing out on his former Barcelona team-mate, Lionel Messi, in what would’ve been a world-record contract for a player.

It’s also been revealed by Spanish outlet, Cope, the incredible demands that the Brazilian made in order to agree to a switch.

? Las extravagantes peticiones de Neymar para fichar por el Al-Hilal ? Mansión de 25 habitaciones

????? Piscina de 40×10 y 3 saunas

?? 8 trabajadores

? Una nevera con zumo de Açaí y guaraná

? 9 vehículos

???? Pago de todas sus facturas en hoteles, restaurantes y desplazamientos pic.twitter.com/Rpx812lrNW — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 16, 2023

Not only was there a request for a mansion with 25 rooms that had a 40×10 pool and three saunas, Neymar also wanted eight workers to keep the house clean, a fridge always fully stocked with Acai juice and guarana, nine cars and payment for all of his hotel and restaurant bills – as well as any other trips paid for.

It isn’t clear if all of those whims were agreed to but clearly shows the player’s motivation isn’t football related.