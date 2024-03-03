Watch: Father’s brilliant reaction to toddler being hit in the face from a Messi free-kick

Lionel Messi’s wayward free-kick accidentally hit a toddler in the face during the 5-0 win against Orlando.

The 8 time Ballon d’Or winner had already scored a brace before stepping up to take a free-kick in hope for a hat-trick.

But his free-kick was off target, hitting a little child sitting in the stands right behind the goal.

The fan footage captured the incident as it showed two women comforting the kid in tears.

It also recorded the father’s brilliant reaction to the incident. He was apparently more in awe of the fact that it was Messi’s free-kick who hit his child.

He blurted out: “Are you okay, my love? Messi hit you anyway, huh. Nothing’s wrong.”

Watch below (via AlbicelesteTalk):

