Watch: Lionel Messi’s wayward free-kick hits a toddler in the face

Lionel Messi hit a toddler in the face with his free-kick during Inter Miami’s 5-0 win over Orlando City.

Having already scored twice, the World Cup winner lined up a free-kick hoping to score his hat-trick.

However, his effort went way above the post and appeared to hit a toddler in the face.

The incident was captured by a fan which shows the free-kick go above the wall before the camera turned to the toddler who was in tears being comforted by two women as one passed the ball back on to the pitch.

