29-year-old on verge of Newcastle exit before deadline day

Newcastle United right-back Javier Manquillo reportedly has interest from La Liga clubs as he nears an exit from St James’ Park before Deadline Day.

The 29-year-old hasn’t been a regular for Eddie Howe’s side for some time now, and there’ll only be even more competition for a place now that Tino Livramento has joined the Magpies.

According to reports, this has led to Manquillo being targeted for a return to Spain with either Getafe or Girona in the coming days or weeks.

Newcastle signed Manquillo back in 2017 and he’s been a reliable performer for the club, but they’ve surely moved on to bigger and better things now.

NUFC have the finances to compete with the very best clubs in the world, but player sales will also be important to balance the books, so Manquillo makes sense as one who could leave.