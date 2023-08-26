Video: Frustrated Marcus Rashford smashes the ball straight at the ball boy and does not even apologise

Marcus Rashford had an influential performance, being directly involved in almost all of Manchester United’s attacks.

His brilliant assist to Christian Eriksen’s goal kickstarted the team’s comeback against Nottingham.

Rashford then provided a pre-assist by delivering a peach of a ball to Bruno Fernandes, resulting in Casemiro’s equalising goal before winning the penalty that Bruno converted, securing the comeback for Manchester United.

However, his otherwise impressive performance was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident that occurred late in the game. In a moment of frustration, Rashford kicked the ball towards the advertising board and it accidentally hit the young ball boy from point-blank range but he continued on without apologising.

This action has drawn criticism from fans who found his behavior unacceptable.

Watch the incident below:

Shameless from Rashford kicking the ball at the ball boy, if it was Ronaldo… #mufc pic.twitter.com/vhE3ipdNB0 — Keem (@keemwontmiss) August 26, 2023

Rashford should've gotten a straight red for kicking the ball at the ball boy — Alan Scholes (@ScholesAlan) August 26, 2023

Rashford nearly hitting the ball boy in frustration. Not even apologizing. All because he hasn't scored. That's your own fault, mate. Piss poor again.#MUNNFO #Rashford #MUFC — ???? (@OutTheirDepth) August 26, 2023