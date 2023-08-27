Video: Darwin Nunez teases Newcastle fans with a cheeky wink and kiss after scoring the winner

Darwin Nunez became the star of the show as he came off the bench to score 2 goals in 15 minutes to inspire Liverpool’s come back against Newcastle.

Liverpool had to play almost more than an hour with 10 men after Van Dijk was shown a red card in the 28th minute, just minutes after Newcastle took the lead.

But Nunez turned the game around after coming on in the 77th minute. He scored just 4 minutes after coming on with a top class finish and then went on to score the winner in the stoppage time.

And Liverpool fans will love how he celebrated the goal as he sent Newcastle fans a cheeky wink and kiss.

Nunez wink and kiss to the Newcastle fans. Special. Remarkable. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4mRmJU0twq — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) August 27, 2023