Video: Darwin Nunez teases Newcastle fans with a cheeky wink and kiss after scoring the winner

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Darwin Nunez became the star of the show as he came off the bench to score 2 goals in 15 minutes to inspire Liverpool’s come back against Newcastle. 

Liverpool had to play almost more than an hour with 10 men after Van Dijk was shown a red card in the 28th minute, just minutes after Newcastle took the lead.

But Nunez turned the game around after coming on in the 77th minute. He scored just 4 minutes after coming on with a top class finish and then went on to score the winner in the stoppage time.

And Liverpool fans will love how he celebrated  the goal as he sent Newcastle fans a cheeky wink and kiss.

 

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.