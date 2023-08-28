Manchester United and Liverpool fans have been warned to expect a head-to-head battle for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has admitted he is expecting both Premier League rivals to battle it out for the Netherlands’ international signature in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Both clubs are in need of at least one more midfielder and Gravenberch, 21, is one player who may be able to move due to a lack of first-team minutes.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Ryan Gravenberch?

Liverpool have been the team most linked with the 21-year-old, however, with United’s midfield woes on full display during their first three Premier League games, Jurgen Klopp now faces some late and rather strong competition.

Speaking on the DeBrief’s live transfer Q&A show on Monday afternoon, Romano, when asked about Gravenberch, said: “Keep an eye on [Ryan] Gravenberch for Manchester United and for Liverpool.

“The player is still waiting to understand what Bayern want to do with him so Gravenberch could be a surprising name in the final days of the window.”

During his first season at the Allianz Arena, Gravenberch, who has five years left on his contract, has directly contributed to two goals in 34 games in all competitions.