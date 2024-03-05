Liverpool star gives fans injury boost with latest social media post

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has provided Liverpool fans with a boost with his latest social media post.

The 21-year-old picked up an injury to his ankle ligaments during the Carabao Cup final and was in severe pain after a clumsy challenge from Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo. The Dutch star had to come off after just 28 minutes and has not featured for the Merseyside club since.

The midfielder was seen in crutches after the Carabao Cup final and Liverpool fans knew he would not return to action quickly.

However, Gravenberch has provided encouragement that his recovery is going well as he posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story of him walking into Liverpool’s AXA training ground without a protective boot or crutches.

Liverpool have a deep injury crisis

It remains unknown when Gravenberch will return to action but this photo hints that it won’t be very long.

Jurgen Klopp has somewhat of an injury crisis at present as several key stars have been out of action for a long time. The German coach is getting some of his players back slowly and that is crucial if they are to achieve what they want this season.

Gravenberch is not a very important player for the Reds but the Premier League giants need bodies at present and whenever the Ducth star can return to action, that will be a boost for the Merseyside club’s quadruple hopes.