Video: Individual highlights of Ryan Gravenberch’s performance vs Everton shows just how good the Liverpool midfielder is

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was one of the stand out performers for Liverpool against Everton in their 2-0 win.

It was his first Premier League start for the Reds since his move from Bayern Munich in the summer. He played 62 minutes and was easily one of the best players on the pitch.

He made 7 ball recoveries for the Reds and made 3 interceptions. He won 6 out of 8 ground duels and was one of the most fouled players on the pitch.

He was great defensively but was also impressive in attack, playing some slick one time passes to make chances.

Watch his individual highlights below:

