Video: Individual highlights of Ryan Gravenberch’s performance vs Everton shows just how good the Liverpool midfielder is

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was one of the stand out performers for Liverpool against Everton in their 2-0 win.
It was his first Premier League start for the Reds since his move from Bayern Munich in the summer. He played 62 minutes and was easily one of the best players on the pitch.
He made 7 ball recoveries for the Reds and made 3 interceptions. He won 6 out of 8 ground duels and was one of the most fouled players on the pitch.
Ryan Gravenberch vs Everton
62 mins
31/32 successful passes
97% pass accuracy
1 chance created
2/2 success dribbles
7 ball recoveries
3 interceptions
6/8 ground duels won
Most fouled player today. pic.twitter.com/IGP3reFHg9
— Moby (@Mobyhaque1) October 21, 2023
He was great defensively but was also impressive in attack, playing some slick one time passes to make chances.
Watch his individual highlights below:
Gravenberch vs Everton pic.twitter.com/REb36HGXuj
— 1947 (@1947production) October 21, 2023