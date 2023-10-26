Video: Darwin Nunez’s miss of the season contender before Gravenberch scores fourth for Liverpool

Liverpool have added a fourth goal in their Europa League clash with Toulouse courtesy of Ryan Gravenberch but that came after a miss of the season contender from Darwin Nunez.

The first half saw plenty of goals as the Reds went in 3-1 ahead thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.

The three points are now confirmed for Jurgen Klopp’s team as Ryan Gravenberch added a fourth after Nunez produced a miss-of-the-season contender after some impressive work.

WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED?! ? Liverpool's 4th goal against Toulouse is pure chaos…#UEL pic.twitter.com/W8ZAppuod9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023

Darwin Núñez falls to his knees as he hits the post ? But Gravenberch is there to finish off the move ? pic.twitter.com/DJDW2mk5IF — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2023

This is so so Darwin Nunez ?pic.twitter.com/YIbc4ocECa — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 26, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and RMC.