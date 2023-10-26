Video: Darwin Nunez’s miss of the season contender before Gravenberch scores fourth for Liverpool

Liverpool have added a fourth goal in their Europa League clash with Toulouse courtesy of Ryan Gravenberch but that came after a miss of the season contender from Darwin Nunez. 

The first half saw plenty of goals as the Reds went in 3-1 ahead thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez.

The three points are now confirmed for Jurgen Klopp’s team as Ryan Gravenberch added a fourth after Nunez produced a miss-of-the-season contender after some impressive work.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and RMC. 

