Man United’s offer for Sofyan Amrabat has been rejected by Fiorentina

Manchester United FC
If Man United want to acquire Sofyan Amrabat before the end of the current transfer window, they are going to have to pull out all the stops after Fiorentina turned down their first bid.

It’s clear that the player himself wants the deal to go ahead, with transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeting that he’s been waiting for the Red Devils to come in for him since the end of June.

Furthermore, Romano also states that the player again won’t be part of the squad for Fiorentina’s game against Rapid Vienna.

However, as the Daily Mail note, United’s £1.7m loan fee has been turned down by the Serie A side, as they want the promise of a permanent fee.

It doesn’t mean a deal is dead and buried as the outlet also suggest that as long as there’s an obligation to buy at the end of any loan spell, Fiorentina will accede to a deal.

However, with only two days left of the window, talks need to advance quickly in order for the player to be able to put pen to paper.

Seeing the way in which United’s current midfield have fared in their opening few games in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Amrabat’s hire can’t come soon enough for Erik ten Hag.

Time will tell if he’s able to call upon the Moroccan in due course.

