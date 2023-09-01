Manchester United submit official proposal to sign 27-year-old midfield target

Manchester United are looking to pull off a deadline-day move for the Florentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

A report from Calciomercato.com, claims that Manchester United have now presented an official offer to the Italian club worth around €30 million. The fee could rise further depending on bonuses.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to accept the offer for the 27-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, the midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and he has expressed his desire to leave Florentina.

A move to Manchester United would be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League and the Champions League with the Red Devils will be hard to turn down. The Moroccan international is in the final year of his contract with Fiorentina and the Italian outfit should look to cash in on him now instead of losing him for free next year.

The player is thought to be on the radar of other English clubs as well but Manchester United seem well-placed to secure his services. Erik ten Hag needs to add some physicality and defensive steel to his midfield and the 27-year-old certainly fits the profile.

He could prove to be a transformative addition to Manchester United this summer and it is fair to assume that the deal could be done for a reasonable price as well