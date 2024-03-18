It’s possible that Sofyan Amrabat won’t stay at Manchester United this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils brought the Morocco international in on loan from Fiorentina last summer, and he initially looked like a very promising signing after the huge potential he showed during his time in Serie A, and, most notably, at the 2022 World Cup.

However, it’s fair to say Amrabat hasn’t been at all convincing at Man Utd so far, so it’s perhaps not surprising we’re already hearing speculation that the 27-year-old won’t be kept beyond his loan spell.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on the situation, insisting that nothing had been decided on Amrabat yet.

The Italian journalist also made it clear that it’s important to be fair on Amrabat, who arrived at United without much of a pre-season, meaning his slow start with the club perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Amrabat transfer: Man United yet to decide on making midfielder’s loan permanent

“Sofyan Amrabat hasn’t had the easiest time on loan at Manchester United this season since joining on loan from Fiorentina, and there’s now speculation about a decision already being made for the summer,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding is that no decision has been communicated to Amrabat or to Fiorentina so far. Still, a decision will likely come soon, and it’s possible that the Red Devils will opt not to keep the player and perhaps go in a different direction.

“Still, it’s worth remembering that Amrabat has shown real quality in recent years and performed on the biggest stage with Morocco at the World Cup. He arrived late on in August to United after almost no pre-season, so it’s not surprising he’s not been at his best. Let’s see what will happen in the coming weeks.”