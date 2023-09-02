Video: Joao Felix unveiled by Barcelona as he conducts ball-juggling master class

It took right up until the last knockings of deadline day to be confirmed, but Joao Felix is now a Barcelona player for at least a season.

The 23-year-old had, bizarrely, told transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, back in July, exclusively, that it was his dream to sign for Barcelona, thus alienating his then employers, Atletico Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News Sheffield United 1 – 1 Everton: Cameron Archer finishes off beautiful move (video) Tottenham allowed their player to join Newcastle for free on deadline day but he refused Xavi says he wants Ansu Fati to ‘make history’ at Barcelona following Brighton transfer

A risky strategy it may have been, though in the end the Portuguese superstar got what he desired, and he was unveiled alongside Joao Cancelo whilst doing keepy-uppys for the cameras.

Pictures from FC Barcelona