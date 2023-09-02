Video: Joao Felix unveiled by Barcelona as he conducts ball-juggling master class

It took right up until the last knockings of deadline day to be confirmed, but Joao Felix is now a Barcelona player for at least a season.
The 23-year-old had, bizarrely, told transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, back in July, exclusively, that it was his dream to sign for Barcelona, thus alienating his then employers, Atletico Madrid.
A risky strategy it may have been, though in the end the Portuguese superstar got what he desired, and he was unveiled alongside Joao Cancelo whilst doing keepy-uppys for the cameras.
Oh João ? pic.twitter.com/kg1m7ffcPM
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2023
Pictures from FC Barcelona