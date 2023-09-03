VIDEO: Heartwarming clip as Virgil van Dijk’s kids interrupt LFCTV show live on air

Liverpool won their third consecutive Premier League match against Aston Villa at Anfield. While his teammates were heading home after the comfortable 3-0 win over Unai Emery’s side, Virgil van Dijk who was banned for this game after receiving a red card against Newcastle last week, was spotted after the match with his kids playing around in an empty Anfield.

The lovely clip appearing on Reddit shows his two kids interrupting a LFCTV post-match show with two former players David James and Ronnie Whelan.

Liverpool captain is still waiting for the FA decision to see whether his one match ban will be extended after he was charged for acting in an improper manner.

The FA statement read:

“Virgil van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August,” read a statement from the Football Association. “It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.”