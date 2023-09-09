Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has now opened up on his time at the West Midlands club so far.

The 26-year-old Belgian international has struggled for regular game time and he has revealed that the situation at Aston Villa is not pleasant.

Apparently, Tielemans has already explained to Unai Emery that he wants to play regularly but the manager prefers to stick with the options from last season.

Apparently, Emery has assured the Belgian that he will get enough playing time in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He said (h/t DH): “The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time. “I know that answer doesn’t get me anywhere, but what should I do? As soon as I get the opportunity, I want to take it. So far, I’ve started once, in the Conference League.”

So far the midfielder has started just once for Aston Villa in the Conference League.

Tielemans joined Aston Villa on a free transfer earlier this summer and he was one of the best midfielders in the league during his time at Leicester City.

He will add creativity and control to the Aston Villa midfield and Emery needs to accommodate him in the side soon.