Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has had more challenging times winning his battles in midfield than this supremely cool dispossessing of Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk in yesterday’s game between England and Ukraine.

Watch below as Rice casually takes the ball off Mudryk, showing the gulf in confidence between these two players right now…

Pictures courtesy of Channel 4

Mudryk has been hugely disappointing since his big move to Chelsea in January, with the talented young Ukraine international initially looking like a player with the world at his feet.

Rice, meanwhile, has bossed the midfield since moving to Arsenal and remains an important player for England as well.