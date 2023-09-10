Video: Arsenal’s Declan Rice tackles Chelsea flop with almost embarrassing ease

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has had more challenging times winning his battles in midfield than this supremely cool dispossessing of Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk in yesterday’s game between England and Ukraine.

Watch below as Rice casually takes the ball off Mudryk, showing the gulf in confidence between these two players right now…

Pictures courtesy of Channel 4

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa beat Newcastle to agree record-breaking deal for midfield sensation
Liverpool “advancing in talks” to get key first-team player to sign new contract
Newcastle United star considering switching international allegiance

Mudryk has been hugely disappointing since his big move to Chelsea in January, with the talented young Ukraine international initially looking like a player with the world at his feet.

Rice, meanwhile, has bossed the midfield since moving to Arsenal and remains an important player for England as well.

More Stories Declan Rice Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.