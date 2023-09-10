Watch: Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai’s insane 75 yard pass from inside his own half vs Czech Republic

Dominik Szoboszlai produced one of the passes of the season during Hungary vs Czech Republic earlier today.

The Hungarian midfielder has been excellent since signing for Liverpool in the summer and he produced yet another solid performance, this time for his country.

But it was one moment in particular that has gone viral – his 75 yard pin point pass.

The midfielder picked up the ball in his own half and produced a stunning pass straight to his Hungarian teammate finding him accurately in the opposition half.

Surely one of the passes of the season. Watch below:

 

 

