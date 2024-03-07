Video: Dominic Szoboszlai scores first goal since January in dominant Liverpool win

Liverpool have hammered Sparta Praha 5-1 in their Europa League round of 16 first leg match and it was Dominic Szoboszlai who netted the final goal on the night.

It was a very entertaining match in the Czech Republic ever since Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring after just six minutes. Darwin Nunez would score a brace to make it 3-0 at halftime but Sparta would pull one back straight after the break.

Luiz Diaz added a fourth and with time running down, Szoboszlai grabbed the final goal, which seals Liverpool’s passage to the quarter-finals, barring any miracles at Anfield next week.

The goal was the Hungarian’s first since the end of January when he netted in a 4-1 win over Chelsea. The midfielder has been out of action since due to injury but he is now back up and running ahead of Liverpool’s huge match with Man City at the weekend.

Watch: Dominic Szoboszlai scores first Liverpool goal since January

Szoboszlai with a classy goal. Beauty from the Hungarian pic.twitter.com/6l6XhMEYwk — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 7, 2024

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI WITH THE FIFTH!!!

HARVEY ELLIOTT ???????(2003) WITH A HAT-TRICK OF ASSISTS!!!

?? @tekkersfootpic.twitter.com/DdJoKpzZuS — Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 7, 2024

