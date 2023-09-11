28-year-old informs Fulham he wants to leave the club in January

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, the 28-year-old Portuguese international has now informed the Premier League side that he wants to leave them in January and join the German club.

It will be interesting to see if Fulham are prepared to sanction his departure in January.

The move was expected to be completed during the summer transfer window, but it collapsed eventually and the player was left disappointed.

The opportunity to play for a club like Bayern Munich can be hard to turn down, and it is no surprise that the Portuguese international has his heart set on a move to Germany.

? João Palhinha has informed Fulham that he wants to leave the club and join Bayern Munich in January and that he expects them to give him the green light in the new year. (Source: teamtalk) pic.twitter.com/xYyA4kOLna — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 10, 2023

Losing a player of his quality midway through the season could prove to be a blow for Fulham and they will have to replace him adequately.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league since joining the club and replacing him will not be an easy task for the London club, especially midway through the season.