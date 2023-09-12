Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Arteta is more than just a manager for Arsenal with crucial transfer role

Mikel Arteta has a crucial role to play in Arsenal transfers, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Gunners boss is more than just a manager for the club, according to Romano, who says he is almost acting as another member of the board, playing a key role alongside Edu in rebuilding this squad.

Declan Rice has spoken publicly about how important Arteta was in persuading him to move to the Emirates Stadium, and the Spanish tactician seems to have a really impressive knack of convincing players about his project.

According to Romano, Arteta sold a compelling vision to Rice, both tactically and in terms of his long-term leadership role for the north London giants.

“Declan Rice has been speaking in glowing terms about Mikel Arteta as he discussed the manager’s importance in convincing him to join Arsenal this summer. For sure, he was absolutely crucial, and I understand that what Rice has said publicly is the reality – Arteta started pushing to have Rice at the club already in January,” Romano said.

“Of course, to sign Rice was impossible in January, but Arteta has wanted him since January and he was pushing in internal discussions since then, and also had important discussions with the player.

“It was always crucial to have that kind of impact from the manager – Arteta is doing a really special job on and off the pitch for Arsenal. He is great at convincing the players, discussing the project, the strategy they have. With Rice, he gave a detailed picture of the tactics and how he would fit into the squad, but also about the leadership.

“What he told the player was something like ‘we want you to be the future of the club’ and an important player for a long time in this and that way.

“So Arteta is crucial on the technical side and the personal side, and this is always appreciated by players. Rice was in love with what Arteta told him, and this is true of other players who joined Arsenal recently.

“He’s acting as a manager but also as part of the board of Arsenal – he works really closely with Edu, who has also done an excellent job in the last few years, identifying the players and refreshing the squad.

“Still, everything I hear is that Arteta has been crucial, not just with Rice but with other signings like Gabriel Jesus. The job Arteta is doing is really making a big difference for Arsenal and their new signings.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be thrilled by this analysis, as it shows just how lucky they are to have one of the finest young coaches in the game, who is giving it his all to get the club back to where it wants to be.