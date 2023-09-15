Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool and Manchester United ran the rule over the talented young defender during the recently concluded international break.

Silva has been a key player for Benfica and he has managed to make his way into the Portuguese national squad as well.

The talented young defender is rated highly across Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the coming season.

It is hardly a surprise that clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool are looking to sign him.

Liverpool need to bring an upgrade on someone like Joel Matip and Silva would be a quality long-term investment.

The 19-year-old could develop into a world-class defender with the right coaching and guidance. Someone like Jurgen Klopp could be the ideal manager to nurture him into a world-class defender.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to add more depth and quality to the defensive unit as well. Players like Harry Maguire have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave in order to get his career back on track. Silva could be a quality replacement.

The opportunity to join the two Premier League clubs will be an attractive option for the talented young defender but Benfica are unlikely to let him leave for cheap. It remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are prepared to shell out a premium for him.