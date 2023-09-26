Liverpool vs Leicester team news

Liverpool take on Leicester in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Anfield, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 in the Premier League. Goals from Curtis Jones (x2) and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured the victory.

Liverpool won their last game, beating West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota for the Reds, and a goal from Jarrod Bowen for West Ham.

Leicester also managed a win in their last outing, beating Bristol City 1-0 in the Championship. The only goal being scored by Jamie Vardy from the spot, in the 67th minute.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Anfield

Team News:

Liverpool remain with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara through injury, however the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection for the Reds.

Leicester remain without Dennis Praet and Tom Cannon through injury, and have a new injury with Callum Doyle going off injured at the weekend against Bristol. The rest of the squad is available to face Liverpool on Wednesday.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Konate, Bajcetic, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jota, Gakpo, Doak.

Leicester: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Faes, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Casadei, Mavididi, Iheanacho, Fatawu.