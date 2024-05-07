Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet has spoken of his desire to return to Serie A this summer after five years with the Foxes.

Praet who joined Leicester from Italian side Sampdoria in 2019, is expected to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old year temporarily returned to Italy and spent the 2021-2022 season on loan at Torino , but that deal wasn’t made permanent and he returned to Leicester.

Praet to return to Serie A this summer?

Enzo Maresca’s side won the Championship and returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation last season.

The Belgian made 17 appearances in the title winning campaign and 20 in all competitions, scoring just once, and has certainly played his last game for the club.

Praet was asked about his plans for the future and if he regretted leaving Italy for England five years ago.

“No, I really wanted to go to the Premier League, and I made the choice quickly”, he told Nieuwsblad.

“I also had some good moments, the painful part is that I just wanted to play more, much more.

“Now I’m at the end of my contract and I feel ready for something new.

“I’m 29 years old and physically I’m at the peak of my career.

“I want to be important again somewhere else, I want to find the fun in the game again.”

The Leicester City man was asked if he had a preference of where he wanted to go, and revealed Italy would always be his first choice.

“Yes, Italy will always be ahead, I played three years at Sampdoria and one at Torino, my best years abroad.

“The tactics in Italy attract me a lot, this year I had an Italian coach like Maresca, he impressed me.

“The English players say they have never learned so much and I still have my Italian phone number, I have never changed it, I would like to return to Italy, where I have always felt comfortable.”

In total Praet made 107 appearances for Leicester scoring five goals and won the FA Cup during his time in England.