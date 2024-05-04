Journalist Guillem Balague has stated that Enzo Maresca may consider his options away from Leicester City despite the Foxes sealing promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite losing 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers early Saturday afternoon, Leicester City were crowned champions after finishing one point ahead of Ipswich Town on 97 points.

After their relegation from the Premier League last year, many expected them to bounce straight back up and they did it with ease as they topped the Championship table for the majority of the season.

Foxes fans now await their sought-after return to England’s top flight but there has been some worrying news emerge however.

Enzo Maresca could ‘consider his options’

According to Spanish journalist, Balague, Leicester City manager Maresca is reportedly considering his options away from the King Power Stadium due to the current financial state of the club.

“What would you do if you realised that to go to the next level you require certain things?” He told BBC’s Football News Show.

“Maybe four, five, six new people in the technical department, in the decision-making offices. If that doesn’t happen, I’ve got the impression that Enzo Maresca will consider his options.”

Balague has also claimed that several top Spanish clubs are interested in the Italian football manager but his number one priority is to remain in England.