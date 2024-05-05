Leicester City star set to depart opens up on his time at the club

Dennis Praet has opened up on his time at the King Power Stadium as he is set to leave Leicester City after almost five years.

The Foxes achieved promotion back up to the Premier League in impressive fashion, finishing the season on 97 points, one point ahead of second-place Ipswich Town.

With the Championship title now sewn up after a gruelling season, all eyes now turn to the future as Enzo Maresca’s side prepares to enter England’s top-flight division.

It may not be an easy transition, however, as there have many questions asked about the current financial state of the club.

Leicester City were charged with breaching the Premier League profit and sustainability rules which has fans worried about a potential points deduction upon their return.

As a result of this, many expect the club to be active in the transfer market to help balance things out with rumours rampant about potential departures.

Dennis Praet on Leicester City career

One departure that seems certain is Belgium star Praet whose contract expires at the end of the campaign with no extension on the table as of yet.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad via Sport Witness, the 29-year-old has opened up on his time in England stating that he doesn’t regret any of it.

“I don’t regret it,” Praet said.

“I really wanted to go to the Premier League, that choice was quickly made. I have also experienced many beautiful moments. But yeah, I just wanted to play a lot more. That’s the painful part.”