Real Madrid team news vs Las Palmas

Real Madrid (3rd in La Liga) take on Las Palmas (15th in La Liga) on Wednesday 27th of September, at the Santiago Bernabeu, at 18:00 PM (BST).

Real Madrid lost their last game, losing 3-1 to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Goals from Alvaro Morata (x2) and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid, and a goal from Toni Kroos for Real Madrid.

Las Palmas managed to win their last La Liga game, beating Granada 1-0. Las Palmas went down to 10 men in the 58th minute when Mika Marmol was shown a second yellow card and was dismissed, however a late goal from Kirian Rodriguez in the 92nd minute was enough to snatch victory for Las Palmas and collect the three points.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 18:00 PM (BST)

Live stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Team News:

Real Madrid look set to be without Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois through injury, Whilst Vinicius Junior will need further fitness tests to assess if he is ready to play on Wednesday.

Las Palmas will be without Fabio Gonzalez, Sandro Ramirez, Alberto Moleiro and Benito Ramirez through injury, as well as being without Mika Marmol who was sent off at the weekend against Granada, and will now serve his suspension.

Predicted XI:

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Garcia, Alaba, Rudiger, Vazquez, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Las Palmas: Valles, Cardona, Coco, Suarez, Araujo, Viera, Loiodice, Perrone, Rodriguez, Pejino, Munir.