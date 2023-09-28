French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot continues to be linked with a move away from Juventus in recent weeks.

A report from Calciomercato.it claims that the 28-year-old is an object of desire for many teams and the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle are seriously interested in him.

The midfielder’s contract with Juventus will expire on June 30 and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs decide to make a move for him in January.

He could be available for a knockdown price during the winter transfer window. The Italian outfit will not want to lose a player of his calibre on a free transfer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. His future at the Italian club is certainly uncertain and Juventus will want to sort out the situation soon.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality in the middle of the park and Rabiot could prove to be an upgrade on players like Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they need to add more depth and quality to the side. Rabiot could be the ideal partner for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Newcastle are in the Champions League and they need players like him in order to progress as a club.

The 28-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to join a Champions League-level club can be hard to turn down. The 2022 World Cup finalist might look for new challenges at this stage of his career and a move to English football could be ideal for him.