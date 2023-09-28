Mauricio Pochettino has made one position a priority for the January transfer window

It has been a slow start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea overall but especially on the goals front as the London club are now keen to add a new striker to their squad during the January transfer window.

The summer saw the Blues add Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to their forward ranks but they received a blow before the campaign even kicked off as the Frenchman picked up a serious injury in pre-season. The 25-year-old is still out of action and that has allowed Jackson to start up top for Chelsea.

Although the Senegal international has shown a lot of promise, the 22-year-old is struggling to finish and has a problem with picking up yellow cards.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have now decided that a new striker is a priority in January and will try to bring in a lethal goalscorer for the second part of the campaign.

Who that will be remains to be seen but it will be hard to get an established goalscorer in January as clubs will not want to let players go mid-season.

However, one option could be Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent days as he will be free to play football in January following the completion of his ban.