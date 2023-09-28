Inside Spain: Barcelona charged with bribery, Girona revolution and Mason Greenwood chants

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

And it’s back. By it, we of course mean the Barcelona corruption case, and in a big way. On Thursday morning, Barcelona were allegedly charged with bribery.

The Negreira case looked as if it had lulled over the summer, it’s really not that far-fetched to suggest that everyone was on holiday in the state department, but it’s back with a bang now. The Football Federation offices were raided for documents by the police on Thursday morning, and shortly after it transpired that the club had been charged with bribery. Nothing has been proven, but it looks as if they may have their day in court. The range of punishments for Barcelona is wide, and goes from a warning to dissolving the entire club.

Manager Xavi Hernandez denies ever having been favoured by referees, and says he has too much to worry about to consider whether Barcelona should have been paying the Vice-President of the Referees Committee. Barcelona came back from 2-0 down in the 81st minute to beat Rafael Benitez’s Celta Vigo on Saturday, but could not repeat the trick away to Real Mallorca, drawing 2-2 on Tuesday. They have scored 15 goals in their last four, but conceded four in their last two. It took them 25 games to concede 8 goals last season, and has taken just 7 this time round.

"You know my opinion about this. There will be more news about the Negreira case next week, and the week after, and another one in a month and a half." "I have never, ever, had the sensation that the referees were ruling in our favour. Never, ever." Xavi on #CasoNegreira. pic.twitter.com/nXlfTxv0PU — Football España (@footballespana_) September 28, 2023

Real Madrid are also having problems at the back. Down to just Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez at the back following their 2-0 win over Las Palmas, not even Jude Bellingham could save them in their 3-1 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Atleti got just their second win over Los Blancos since moving to the Metropolitano in 2017, and Alvaro Morata’s brace along with Antoine Griezmann gave them a deserved win. Real Madrid travel to the remarkable Girona side on Saturday, who are top after six wins and a draw, playing brilliant football too. Top scorers and best defence in the league, Manager Michel Sanchez also said protege Savio Moreira is the best dribbler he has seen since Vinicius Junior.

After the match, it curiously emerged that Xabi Alonso was the favourite to take over from Ancelotti next season. He came under heavy fire for his tactical decisions in the defeat, while Diego Simeone walked out on a bed of roses. Los Colchoneros have issues of their own though too, with seven players out now with injury too. Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin took advantage of Real Madrid TV going full conspiracy theory against the referees this week to claim they were adulterating the competition with their reports.

Elsewhere Vicente Moreno became the second sacking of the La Liga season, after he was dismissed (still not announced) for just two draws from their opening seven matches. That is despite Almeria having a higher net spend than any other club save Real Madrid. Manchester United loanee might have been warmly welcomed by Getafe fans, but that is not the case for other sides. On Wednesday, Athletic Club became the fourth side to get into trouble following some brutal chants about Greenwood, joining Real Sociedad and Osasuna – or every team they have played since he joined apart from Real Madrid.