Newcastle can expect some big news soon according to Fabrizio Romano

Once again Newcastle showed what they were all about under Eddie Howe, this time in the Carabao Cup against Man City.

The only realistic way that Pep Guardiola’s side could top winning a treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League would be to do it all again and add the Carabao Cup to it, thereby becoming the first team in English football history to win the quadruple.

That’s something that won’t be happening in 2023/24, however, after the Magpies deservedly earned themselves a fourth round tie against Man United after seeing off City 1-0 thanks to Alexander Isak.

A repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup final is the reward for Howe and his squad, and they’ll surely be out for immediate revenge.

One player who’ll almost certainly have the bit between his teeth for that game is the Magpies talismanic attacking midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian might be celebrating some good news by then too.

‘It’s also important to mention now that I’m told that the deal will be signed in the next days or weeks,’ CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘The new deal is ready and everything is set to be signed and sealed between the parties. Everything will be fine and Bruno will extend his contract.’

As the Magpies go searching for some long overdue silverware in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League, it’s imperative that they keep hold of their best players.

Thankfully, in Bruno’s case, it just appears to be a matter of time before the St. James’ Park faithful get the news that they want to hear.