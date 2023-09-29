Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Brazilian attacking midfielder Lorran.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two English clubs have sent scouts to track the Brazilian midfielder recently and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal for him in the coming months.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract with Flamengo.

It is fair to assume that the Brazilian club will not want to lose him on a bargain and therefore they are likely to demand his release clause to be paid in full.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United or Chelsea in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be how to turn down for the 17-year-old and he will be attracted to the idea of playing at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006. Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m. He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of JayZ — with Vinicius Jr, Paquetá, Martinelli, Endrick.

Manchester United already have an impressive pool of young talent at their disposal and they are looking to add to it. They have a rich history of nurturing talented young players into first-team stars and the Brazilian could fulfil his potential with a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in young talent since the change of ownership and Stamford Bridge would be an interesting destination for the youngster as well.

