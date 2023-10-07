Exclusive: Man United tracking another Brazilian talent as Sancho problem comes to a head

With Jadon Sancho still refusing to apologies to Erik ten Hag and his Man United team-mates, there seems no realistic hope of him resurrecting his career at Old Trafford.

Though it’s almost three months until the January transfer window, there is a sense of inevitability that the England international will be on his way as soon as the window is open for business again.

Ten Hag hasn’t selected him again this weekend and refused to comment further on the situation in his pre-match press conference for the match against Brentford.

‘Jadon Sancho could really leave the club in January if he doesn’t decide to apologise,’ transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘In fact, this is probably going to be the only option for him, and it could allow Man United to do something different in January, maybe a loan deal or finding a cheap opportunity on the market.’

It appears that the Red Devils are already planning for life without the player too.

‘From what I’m hearing there is also one more Brazilian talent being monitored by Manchester United and it’s Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras,’ Romano continued.

‘Someone from United’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players and with Luis Guilherme, for example, there are more than five important European clubs; from Germany, from England and from different countries following him. So a work in progress and let’s see what Man United will decide to do.’

One other issue that’s been highlighted quite significantly this season is United’s problems in defence and their lack of strength in depth in that area.

With Andre Onana not yet up to the levels required of a Man United goalkeeper, he needs a solid back four in front of him and United’s have been anything but so far in 2023/24.

‘The idea is to bring in an important centre-back either in January or the summer,’ Romano noted.

‘The timing will likely depend on Lisandro Martinez’s recovery but the crucial point to understand is if and when Harry Maguire will leave, as that will also determine what the club does and when in terms of centre-backs.’

Sooner or later ten Hag has to turn the corner at the club or the Dutchman will surely be fearing for his employment at the storied Premier League outfit.

Despite the extenuating circumstances, football remains a results business and therefore the manager needs to deliver.