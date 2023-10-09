Manchester United are looking to sign the Brazilian midfielders Luis Guilherme and Lorran.

A report via Daily Star claims that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the two Brazilian wonderkids and they might need to pay a premium in order to sign the two players.

The duo are both highly rated in Brazil and they have the potential to develop into top-class players in the near future. Manchester United scouts are keeping tabs on both players and it remains to be seen whether they decide to formalise their interest in the two players with an offer in the coming months.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Guilherme has a £52 million release clause in his Palmeiras contract and Lorran has a £43 million release clause in his contract with Flamengo.

Both players are set to cost a substantial amount of money and Manchester United might need to sell some of their fringe players in order to get both deals done. The Red Devils had to curb their transfer spending in order to stay within the financial fairplay regulations earlier and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Guilherme and Lorran are prodigious young talents with a big future ahead of them and they could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

Manchester United already have an impressive pool of young talent at Old Trafford and it seems that they are looking to add to that. They are hoping to build a formidable squad for the future and the two Brazilians could certainly develop into important first team members for them.