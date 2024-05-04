Manchester United are interested in signing Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, the 18-year-old winger is valued at €50 million and Manchester United are hoping to secure his services this summer. They will face competition from crosstown rivals Manchester City and Spanish Real Madrid.

Guilherme is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance and the Red Devils would do well to secure his services. The reported €50 million deal might seem expensive right now, but the talented young winger has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the wide areas. Antony and Jadon Sancho have been quite underwhelming and both players have been linked with a permanent exit from the club at the end of the season. Manchester United will have to bring in a quality replacement in the summer and the Brazilian winger would be a solid acquisition.

The 18-year-old has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United with proper coaching.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting. They have a proven record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help Guilherme improve further.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay €50 million for him and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to his signature.