Exclusive: Man United likely to face competition for potential wonderkid transfer, says expert

Bayern Munich are likely to be another potential transfer suitor for highly-rated Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

The Brazilian youngster looks a superb talent, and Romano says a number of top clubs have been scouting him recently, with Manchester United and Bayern among the names showing an interest.

Guilherme looks like he has a big future in the game, and one imagines he’ll have plenty of options open to him if he decides to make the move to Europe in the near future.

The 17-year-old midfielder could do well to choose the likes of United or Bayern for his next move, as both are clubs with a history and tradition of promoting and developing young players, as well, of course, as challenging for big trophies and playing in the Champions League.

Discussing the player’s situation in today’s column, Romano said: “Bayern Munich were among the clubs in attendance for Brazilian gem Luis Guilherme two days ago. He’s very talented and Bayern were there to keep an eye on him.

“Let’s see if they’re going to bid for him, but for sure they are among four or five clubs interested, along with Manchester United, as reported yesterday.”

This will certainly be an intriguing situation to watch in the weeks and months ahead, and let’s hope we continue to see the world’s best young talent move to England!