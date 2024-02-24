Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme.

The Palmeiras attacker is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool want to sign the player in January but they decided against it in the end. It seems that they could return for him in the summer.

Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. In the wide areas, Mohamed Salah and Luis Dias are the only natural options at their disposal.

They have had to use attacking midfielders and forwards as makeshift wingers during rotation and injuries.

Guilherme could be an important signing for them. The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League player and a move to Liverpool will be an attractive option for him as well.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been competing for major trophies consistently in recent seasons. In addition to that, Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the Brazilian fulfil his world class potential.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with Palmeiras in the coming months. They will be hoping to sign the player for a reasonable price. The move could prove to be a major bargain in the long run if the South American attacker manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.