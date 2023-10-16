Chelsea and West Ham United are reportedly the two clubs currently leading the race to seal the transfer of highly-rated Brazilian wonderkid Luis Guilherme.

The 17-year-old is emerging as a hugely sought-after talent at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing in his Daily Briefing column that Manchester United and Bayern Munich had been scouting him.

Now a report from PL Brasil, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, states that Chelsea and West Ham are currently looking the favourites for Guilherme.

Chelsea have signed a number of talented young players since Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich, with prospects like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Andrey Santos among the most exciting names to join.

Guilherme would be another smart long-term signing, but the report states that West Ham are the latest to show an interest in the teenager.

It will be interesting to see what Guilherme himself decides, as he may feel he’d do well to start off at a stepping stone club like West Ham in order to play regular first-team football at a young age before moving to somewhere like Chelsea later.