RB Leipzig vs Bayern team news

RB Leipzig (5th in the Bundesliga) take on Bayern Munich (2nd in the Bundesliga) on Saturday 30th of September, at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, RB Leipzig beat Bayern in the DFL-Supercup 3-0. All three goals coming from Dani Olmo.

RB Leipzig won their last Bundesliga game, beating Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Timo Werner in the 75th minute.

Bayern also won their last Bundesliga game, thrashing VfL Bochum 7-0. Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Harry Kane (x3), Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Team News:

Leipzig will remain without Willi Orban, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo and El Chadaille Bitshiabu through injury, whilst the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for this fixture.

Bayern could be without Serge Gnabry, along with Manuel Neuer, Gabriel Marusic and Tarek Buchmann through injury. The rest of Bayern’s squad looks to be fit and ready to feature against Leipzig on Saturday.

Predicted XI:

RB Leipzig: Blaswich, Raum, Lukeba, Simakan, Henrichs, Schlager, Kampl, Carvalho, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

Bayern: Ulreich, Davies, Kim, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Kimmich, Goretska, Coman, Musiala, Sane, Kane.