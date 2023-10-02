Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been seen taking part in full training today ahead of the Gunners’ Champions League clash with Lens tomorrow night.
This is hugely encouraging news for Arsenal after Saka went off and appeared in some discomfort in the 76th minute of the 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.
See below as Saka now appears to be back at full fitness and ready to play in France tomorrow night…
A welcome sight — Bukayo Saka in Arsenal training this morning. ? pic.twitter.com/jQlu7CdkI9
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 2, 2023
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News
Saka has been a crucial player for Arsenal in recent years and will surely be the man to give them that much-needed spark in tight European games this season.
