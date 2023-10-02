Video: Big boost for Arsenal as star spotted taking part in full training ahead of Lens tie

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been seen taking part in full training today ahead of the Gunners’ Champions League clash with Lens tomorrow night.

This is hugely encouraging news for Arsenal after Saka went off and appeared in some discomfort in the 76th minute of the 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

See below as Saka now appears to be back at full fitness and ready to play in France tomorrow night…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Saka has been a crucial player for Arsenal in recent years and will surely be the man to give them that much-needed spark in tight European games this season.

  1. It is a very big boast but Arteta must safeguard him before he run shot of strength like in this Lens champion league fixture Bukayo Saka can b rested for the next match because to me I feel man city match is more important and a must for Bukayo Saka to feature Revise Nelson can play there while Bukayo Saka rest and feel fit

    Reply

