Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea are four top players away from catching Man City

Jamie Carragher has stated that Chelsea still needs at least four top players if they want to compete with Manchester City.

The Blues have shown no signs of lacking ambition after spending almost £1bn in the transfer market in the last year alone.

Unfortunately, their on-field performances haven’t mirrored their off-the-pitch business with Chelsea currently two points above the relegation zone in 15th.

Mauricio Pochettino has a huge mountain to climb and is feeling the full force of pressure that comes with the job as the patience of the fanbase wears thin.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher outlined how unimpressed he has been by the club and believes they will have to dip back into the market despite signing 33 players since May of last year.

“You very rarely get your best XI on the pitch and they have suffered from injuries,” he said.

“That is a team that is, at best, fighting for the top four. If you’re telling me that is Chelsea’s best team after they’ve spent £1bn… that team would still need at least four top players if they had any chance of catching Manchester City.

“The goalkeeper is not good enough, the centre-forward is not good enough, they need a centre-back and probably another midfield player.

“To think Chelsea have spent over £1bn and they still feel like they’re half a team away from competing for the Premier League title is flabbergasting.”