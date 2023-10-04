Man City’s dispute with former player set to leave him bankrupt

It became one of the most unsavoury episodes in Man City’s recent history, but when Benjamin Mendy was acquitted of all charges relating to alleged sexual offences including rape, the tables quickly turned.

Why had the Premier League club been so quick to suspend their former employee, given that everyone remains innocent until proven guilty?

That’s undoubtedly a question that Mendy himself will have asked since, even if it doesn’t change the outcome of his employment with the Cityzens.

Suspending him and withholding his pay has meant that he is behind with his tax liabilities and, according to The Independent (subscription required), HM Revenue and Customs are only prepared to grant him one more delay in order for him to get his house in order.

Mendy is quoted as being embarrassed at the debt still being current, though his lawyer successfully argued in court that as his client is still waiting for a substantial payout of wages and, given the not guilty verdict, he could soon discharge the same.

Fortunately, a further short delay was granted, with the proviso that it will be the final one allowed in this case.

Were the player still not be able to make a payment in time, that it’s likely that a bankruptcy order against him would be actioned at that point.