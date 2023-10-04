Transfer news: Man Utd star closer to exit, Chelsea ace given contract ultimatum, major Real Madrid deal & more

Hello and welcome to my latest transfer news column – click here to subscribe to the Daily Briefing for more exclusive content from myself, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, and more!

Jadon Sancho exit a concrete possibility

A lot of you keep asking me for updates on Jadon Sancho, and to be honest the situation is still more or less the same – the only way for Sancho to return to the Manchester United team is to apologise to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

From what I’m hearing, at the moment Borussia Dortmund have not started concrete contacts to bring Sancho back, but it’s still very early. We will see in the next months. There’s no clarity yet on Dortmund’s strategy for January as it also depends on their UCL group outcome.

There are many things to clarify, but one thing is clear for Sancho – apologise, or leave the club in January…FULL STORY HERE

Ian Maatsen could be sold if he doesn’t sign a new deal

Having come close to leaving in the summer, what’s the latest on Ian Maatsen’s future at Chelsea?

Maatsen is out of contract in the summer and so that’s why Chelsea want him to sign a new deal as soon as possible. Conversations will continue, Chelsea are still insisting, but at the moment there is no agreement.

If there is still nothing agreed closer to January, then Chelsea will consider selling Maatsen in a permanent transfer…FULL STORY HERE

Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid?

Alphonso Davies’ agent has cast the Bayern Munich left-back’s future into some doubt, but could he really be a target for Real Madrid? FULL STORY HERE