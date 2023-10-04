West Ham’s Michail Antonio is living rent free in Liverpool fans heads

Even though West Ham recently lost against Liverpool, Hammers striker, Michail Antonio, is still apparently getting under the skin of Reds fans.

The 33-year-old could’ve added his name to the scoresheet at Anfield in a first half where the east Londoners squandered more than one chance.

Coming away from Merseyside with a defeat and only Jarrod Bowen’s goal to show for their industry will surely have disappointed David Moyes and his squad, though the weight of history was always going to be against them.

Aside from their win at Anfield in 2015, you have to go back to 1963 for the last time the Hammers left for the capital with a win, per 11 v 11.

That didn’t stop Antonio suggesting before the game that it was a ‘six pointer’ and making a prediction that West Ham would finish above Liverpool, something that has clearly irked the Reds faithful.

“I got a big pie in my face, yeah, it’s no problem. I ain’t worried. It is what it is. I would do it again – I will do it again,” Antonio said on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“I swear to you, if we won that game, some would have turned up to my house. If we won that game, I was so implanted in these Liverpool fans’ heads they would have turned up to my house. It was a madness. It went everywhere.

“The amount of messages I got all week from Liverpool fans after the game. I probably won the game even though I didn’t win because how I’m still implanted, I’m still getting messages today.”

The result at Tottenham notwithstanding, Liverpool have looked in fine fettle this season, and although the east Londoners have also started well, only the most fervent of Hammers fans would back their side to finish above Jurgen Klopp’s improving squad.

Antonio is clearly enjoying the banter, though he may live to regret making such an incendiary prediction.