Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Erik ten Hag’s strengths and weaknesses as a manager amid Man Utd mini-crisis

Erik ten Hag’s job at Manchester United is safe for the time being, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest update and analysis for the Daily Briefing.

It’s been a tough start to the season for everyone at Man Utd, so we’re inevitably seeing the pressure mount on Ten Hag, though it seems Romano still rates the Dutch tactician highly.

Ten Hag impressed in his previous job at Ajax before becoming United manager last season, guiding the club to third in the Premier League, as well as two cup finals in his first year in charge.

For now, it seems the Red Devils don’t have any plans to make a change, even if things are far from good enough on the pitch at the moment, and Romano believes that Ten Hag can continue to grow into this role, acknowledging that he perhaps needs more experience at this level.

“Despite a difficult start to the season, Manchester United’s position on Erik ten Hag remains very clear – they are backing and supporting their manager. The intention from Man United is to continue with Ten Hag for the present and future, protecting their manager and supporting his ideas,” Romano said.

“So for now, Man United are absolutely not considering any other candidates for the job – there is no manager search and no discussions about candidates at all. Clearly, things have not been up to United’s high standards and expectations on the pitch so far this season, but injuries have played a big part, and so they are not blaming the manager.

“It’s crucial for United to get back to winning important games in the next weeks, but the position of the club is very clear, with the owners, the directors, and the board – they trust Erik ten Hag, they are not speaking to any other candidates or discussing any other candidates for the job.

“They know it will take some time to get back to the best level … no one is putting Ten Hag on the table as the man responsible for this start to the season. Everyone involved can improve, but Manchester United are protecting their manager. It will be crucial to see what happens in the next games, but the feeling is that they want to protect and trust their manager.

“Every manager has their strengths and weaknesses, and of course I think most people would agree that Ten Hag needs some more experience at this level as he’s come from a different environment at Ajax and Man United are a top, top club. But at the same time I keep thinking he’s an excellent manager.

“Also the players are with him, same for the board. He keeps insisting on quality and clear ideas, and we can’t forget what he did last season, an excellent job on his first season, when we inherited a difficult situation but won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final, and got the team to third in the Premier League.”