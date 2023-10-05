Video: Jota strokes home Liverpool’s second after Union SG defensive mix-up

Liverpool left it late to confirm their Europa League victory over Union SG, Diogo Jota on hand to score a vital second in injury time.

The Reds had made heavy weather of a match they would’ve expected to win more comfortably, and the result was still in doubt until Jota’s intervention.

A defensive mix-up by the visitors allowed Jota the freedom of Anfield, and he bore down on The Kop with only one thought in his mind, and his fine finish finally settled the nerves.

Diogo Jota surely seals it for Liverpool! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/6nZtbPhqSo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports