Video: Jota strokes home Liverpool’s second after Union SG defensive mix-up

Liverpool left it late to confirm their Europa League victory over Union SG, Diogo Jota on hand to score a vital second in injury time.

The Reds had made heavy weather of a match they would’ve expected to win more comfortably, and the result was still in doubt until Jota’s intervention.

A defensive mix-up by the visitors allowed Jota the freedom of Anfield, and he bore down on The Kop with only one thought in his mind, and his fine finish finally settled the nerves.

