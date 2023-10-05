Video: Simon Jordan bizarrely claims that Eddie Howe at Newcastle is like Mark Hughes at Man City

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Simon Jordan has earned something of a reputation as being a straight shooter, but his Eddie Howe/Mark Hughes comparison is taking the biscuit.

The talkSPORT pundit suggested that Howe is merely an aperitif, just as Hughes was at Man City before Roberto Mancini came along as the main course and won the title for the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Brighton team news: Strong XI from De Zerbi for Marseille test
West Ham team news: Zouma and Benrahma benched as Mavropanos and Kudus start
Major Tottenham star could play against Luton despite not being 100 percent fit

Coming so soon after seeing the Magpies wipe the floor with Paris Saint-Germain in their first home Champions League tie in over 20 years, Jordan’s observation is a little lazy at best.

Pictures from talkSPORT

More Stories Eddie Howe Mark Hughes simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.