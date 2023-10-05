Video: Simon Jordan bizarrely claims that Eddie Howe at Newcastle is like Mark Hughes at Man City

Simon Jordan has earned something of a reputation as being a straight shooter, but his Eddie Howe/Mark Hughes comparison is taking the biscuit.

The talkSPORT pundit suggested that Howe is merely an aperitif, just as Hughes was at Man City before Roberto Mancini came along as the main course and won the title for the club.

Coming so soon after seeing the Magpies wipe the floor with Paris Saint-Germain in their first home Champions League tie in over 20 years, Jordan’s observation is a little lazy at best.

“If the aim is for #NUFC to win significant things, I don’t know if it’ll be Eddie Howe.” “It feels a little bit like the Mark Hughes transition at #MCFC. I hope I’m wrong.” Simon Jordan is unsure if Eddie Howe will win major titles with Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/h0iIureWCS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 5, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT